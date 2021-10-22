Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $117.75 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25,976.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,232,983 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $117,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

