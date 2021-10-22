Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $97.10 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.47% of Choice Hotels International worth $97,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 59.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

