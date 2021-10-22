Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $118,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 120.8% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $11.71 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

