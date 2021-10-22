Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 114,531 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.99% of Synovus Financial worth $128,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

