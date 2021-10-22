Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.36

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 81417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

