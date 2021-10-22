Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.36

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 81417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
