Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
