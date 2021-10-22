Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.