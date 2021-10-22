Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.19.

MMP opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 139,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

