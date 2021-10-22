Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $15.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

