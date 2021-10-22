Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $30.02

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $28.58. Magnite shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 54,799 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 271.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $80,835.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 327,296 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 224.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Magnite by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 9.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

