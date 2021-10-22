Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.65

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.65 and traded as low as $49.35. Makita shares last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 25,038 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

