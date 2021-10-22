Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,647,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374,604 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $288,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

MFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,092. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.