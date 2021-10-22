Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.19.

MRO opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

