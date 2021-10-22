Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,617 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

