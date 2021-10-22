Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,617 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
