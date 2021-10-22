MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $497.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $410.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day moving average of $462.65. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $396.17 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

