Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.87. Marqeta shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 59,499 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

