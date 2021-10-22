Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 39,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,371. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.