Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

