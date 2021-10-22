Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $430.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

