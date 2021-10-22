Marshall Wace LLP Buys 52,133 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,429.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV opened at $325.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

