Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.48 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,440.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $154.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

