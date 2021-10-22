Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,693 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.