Marshall Wace LLP Invests $14.76 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of AJG opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $164.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

