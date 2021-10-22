Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

ILMN stock opened at $411.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

