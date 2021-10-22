Marshall Wace LLP Sells 416,663 Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.15% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

