Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,242,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

