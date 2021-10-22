Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 93.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

