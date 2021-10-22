Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,680. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

