Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

