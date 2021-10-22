Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

