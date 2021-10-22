Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 144.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

