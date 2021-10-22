Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 144.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
