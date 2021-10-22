McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

