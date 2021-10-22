McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,459. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

