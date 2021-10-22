Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 2,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

