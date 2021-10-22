MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,052.72 and approximately $432.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

