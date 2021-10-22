MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 375,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.