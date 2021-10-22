MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 375,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67.
In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
