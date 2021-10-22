MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux Sells 1,300 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $929.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 75.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

