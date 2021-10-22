Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

