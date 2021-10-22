Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

