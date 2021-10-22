Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 9,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

