Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%.
Shares of EBSB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 9,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Meridian Bancorp Company Profile
Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.
