Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of EBSB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 12,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

