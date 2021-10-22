Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%.
Shares of EBSB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 12,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Meridian Bancorp Company Profile
Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.