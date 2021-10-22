Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 3463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.