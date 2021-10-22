Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 3463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.