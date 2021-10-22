Metacrine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 182,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,595. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

