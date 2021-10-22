MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MCBS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.