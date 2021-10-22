Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $94.72. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

