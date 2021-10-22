Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

MBCN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

