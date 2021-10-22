Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.