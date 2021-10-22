Mint Club Trading Up 291.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 93.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 291.9% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $12.98 million and $2.63 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

