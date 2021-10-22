Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 3,357 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

