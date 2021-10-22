Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $177.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.