Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $156,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $80,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.64 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

